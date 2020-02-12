SPOKANE, Washington — Linda K. Way, 74, passed away peacefully, with her husband at her side, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Holy Family Hospital, Spokane. She was born in Bozeman, the youngest daughter of F. W. (Jack) and Ruth Meyer Marshall.

Linda grew to adulthood in St. Ignatius, graduating from high school in 1963. From there she moved to Spokane where she studied accounting at Kinman Business School. While there, she met her husband, Daryl Way. They were married in 1965 in Spokane, where she spent the remainder of her life.

She worked several years doing accounting for many of the larger hotels in Spokane, beginning with the Spokane House in 1966. She also worked at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.

Linda operated several antique booths, as Linda’s Lost Treasurers. She very much looked forward to yard sales on weekends and checking at Value Village nearly every day on her way home from work to see if there were any ‘treasures’ to be found that she might be able to sell in one of her booths in the antique mall, just across the river on Monroe. She truly loved the antique business.

Survivors are her husband Daryl at the family home in Spokane, her sister Sandra MacDonald (Wes – deceased), Polson, and her niece Traci Reid (Darrin), and great nephews Carter and Collin Reid in Missoula.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

