SUPERIOR — Linda L Dennis, 66, of Missoula, passed away Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in Superior.
Born Nov. 17, 1951 to Norris and Dorian Grunhuvd in Superior, she grew up and graduated high school in Hysham. She attended college at Montana State University in Bozeman, making lifelong friends and earning her degree as a Registered Nurse. On Sept. 8, 1973, she married Warren William (Bill) Dennis and lived for a time in eastern Montana, before settling in Missoula where Linda worked at St. Patrick’s Hospital for the next 35 years.
Linda had an avid sense of adventure and a passion for travel that she loved to share with friends and family. Her calling as a nurse was true to her nature as she spent much of her life caring for those around her even when not working. She was a lifelong Christian and had a strong passion for her Lord. She liked to learn new things, was often spontaneously breaking into song. She retired from nursing in Nov. 2017 and helped her sister, Carol Lynn Wilson care for their mother in Superior.
She is survived by: Husband - Bill Dennis; Daughters – Cora (Heath) Thomson, Emma Dennis and Dorian Dennis; Grandchildren - Brittani Cook and Liam Thomson; Great-Grandchild – Lincoln Cook; Siblings – Tom (Terry) Grunhuvd, Carol Lynn (Gilbert) Wilson, Peg (Marlowe) Aldrich; Mother –Dorian Grunhuvd and many other loving family members and friends.
Linda is preceded by: Father –Russell Norris Grunhuvd and Aunts – Arlene Day and Norma Brodd
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at 3 p.m. in Superior at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Waveland King officiating. Burial will follow at the local cemetery.