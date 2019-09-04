NUNN, Colorado — Linda "Lue" Peterson joined her sisters and other family members Aug 22, 2019. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was born March 4, 1966 to Edward Paul and Joann Mary Wicke Merseal. She was the last of four daughters. She married her sweetheart Feb. 14, 1987 on Valentine's Day.
In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her loving husband Jeff, beloved sons Mike (Anna) and Kyle, adorable grandsons Trenton and Kamdyn, her sister Paula Best, several nieces and nephews and their children. There are many aunts, uncles, cousins,and friends who will miss her dearly.
Sept. 7, 2019 at noon will be a day for us to celebrate Lue. Everyone is invited to the Merseal house at 117 Moats Lane, Superior, to visit and reminisce. Please bring a dish if you feel so inclined.