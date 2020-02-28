MISSOULA — Linda Mae (Hughes) Oppegaard, 65, of Missoula, passed away at home peacefully and surrounded by family on Feb. 20, 2020.
Linda was born April 20, 1954 in Ronan, to John Hughes and Mary (Huber) Hughes-Gauthier. She cherished growing up on Spring Creek Route 2 in Ronan. She attended school at Ronan Grade School, Villa Urusula Convent/Academy, St. Ignatius, Cold Springs, C.S. Porter and Sentinel High School in Missoula.
Linda grew up with a love of horses. Her family raised and raced horses for many years. She was a mixologist and upholsterer by trade. Above all she was "Mom" to many. Her home was open to all.
You have free articles remaining.
Linda was a woman of many talents. Her home cooked meals were legendary. She was a talented artist. She enjoyed creating many beautiful things. Reading, bowling and arm wrestling were a few of her favorite past-times.
Linda's greatest love would be Randy Oppegaard. On Oct. 13, 1972, Linda and Randy were married. They would spend the next 48 years together, living, loving and enjoying family and friends. They shared a mutual love of motorcycles and enjoyed many rides together.
Linda's fiery spirit was loved and admired by all. Always the matriarch of the family she raised two groups of children. The first group she would fondly refer to as "The Brew Crew". She watched over us with a double Black Velvet and a splash of Coke in hand. Linda had a close bond with her niece Kayla Reilly who held a very special place in her heart.
Linda was preceded in death by; her parents John and Mary Hughes and brother Tom Hughes. She is survived by her husband Randy Oppegaard, daughter Bambi (Mick) Schreckendgust, son Michael (Shonna) Oppegaard, brothers Larry (Becky) Hayden of Illinois, Jim (Carol) Hughes of Alaska, sister Roxanne (Tim) Reilly of Missoula. Grandchildren; Jasmine, Tyler, Corey, Danny, Zak, Austin, Miguel and Shaniece and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Linda Vista Country Club. Please join us in celebrating her life with a potluck luncheon.