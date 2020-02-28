MISSOULA — Linda Mae (Hughes) Oppegaard, 65, of Missoula, passed away at home peacefully and surrounded by family on Feb. 20, 2020.

Linda was born April 20, 1954 in Ronan, to John Hughes and Mary (Huber) Hughes-Gauthier. She cherished growing up on Spring Creek Route 2 in Ronan. She attended school at Ronan Grade School, Villa Urusula Convent/Academy, St. Ignatius, Cold Springs, C.S. Porter and Sentinel High School in Missoula.

Linda grew up with a love of horses. Her family raised and raced horses for many years. She was a mixologist and upholsterer by trade. Above all she was "Mom" to many. Her home was open to all.

Linda was a woman of many talents. Her home cooked meals were legendary. She was a talented artist. She enjoyed creating many beautiful things. Reading, bowling and arm wrestling were a few of her favorite past-times.

Linda's greatest love would be Randy Oppegaard. On Oct. 13, 1972, Linda and Randy were married. They would spend the next 48 years together, living, loving and enjoying family and friends. They shared a mutual love of motorcycles and enjoyed many rides together.