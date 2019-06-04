CORVALLIS — Linda Marie (Pedersen) McCurdy went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019 due to cancer at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center.
Linda was born on April 24, 1953 to Ralph and Marian Pedersen in Palo Alto, California. Linda moved to Stevensville at age 4 and attended Stevensville grade school and graduated from Hellgate High School in 1971.
Linda met Philip McCurdy in the Missoula airport terminal while traveling to Seattle. They exchanged letters for eight months and were married on Sept. 8, 1979 in Hamilton. They moved to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where Philip worked for Saudi Arabian Airlines. In February of 1982 Linda gave birth to Kyla Pallas (Shatskikh) in Jeddah Medical Center. Corwin Philip was born at Community Medical Center in 1984.
During Philip's working years Linda and family were moved to Seattle, Phoenix, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. Linda was overjoyed when she got to return home to Corvallis.
Linda worked as a computer operator, church secretary, the Arizona Capitol Times and volunteered at the Phoenix VA. Linda always had a smile for those she met especially her husband and children.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; twin borthers, Ronald and Donald; Linda is survived by her husband Philip; daughter, Kyla (Konstantin); grandson, Gabriel; son, Corwin; brother, Jerry and Jane Beck.
Linda's memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 184 Pine Hollow Rd., Stevensville on Wednesday, June 5. Linda will be buried with her parents at Riverview Cemetery.
In lieu for memorials visit a shut in or other elderly member of your community. Linda always had a soft spot for the elders other shut ins in her life. Share your life by letting others know the love of Christ by sharing your time with them.