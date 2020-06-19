Linda Marlene Finley

MISSOULA — Our beloved Linda Finley passed away in her home, surrounded by love, on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Dec. 5, 1946, Linda was born in Butte to Roy Nelson and Veronica Sullivan. Linda graduated from Butte High School in 1965 and furthered her education through the Business College and the Vo-Tech in Butte.
Linda’s ambition and work ethic made her a valuable employee at Salt Creek Freightways as a freight clerk from 1975-1985 and for the City of Reno Fire Department as an Administrative clerk from 1987 to 1989.
Linda’s enjoyment came from loving and supporting those around her and beautifying her home and yard. Those of us fortunate to experience her wonderful guidance, optimism, and generosity are deeply saddened. Her renowned Christmas Eve celebrations will be greatly missed.
Survivors include children Sari Chabot, Lisa Lundquist, and Michael Bishop, and grandchildren Rowan and Shea Lundquist. Her siblings, Raymond Nelson, Melvin Tedore and Judy Campbell survive her as well.
Her husband, Robert Finley, preceded her in death along with her sister Evelyn Kougioulis.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Garden City Funeral Home. Father Steve Lantry will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at City Cemetery in Missoula.
To express condolences online, visit gardencityfh.com.
