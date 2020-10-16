McMINNVILLE, Oregon — Linda Sayler Sima went to be with her Lord and Savior, Aug. 11, 2020. She was born Jan. 18, 1952 in Sunnyside, Washington. Linda grew up in Missoula and graduated from Whittier Grade School and then Hellgate High School. She also graduated from Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington and attended Spokane Community College.

She worked for many years as an accountant/bookkeeper. Linda enjoyed making quilts and many other sewing projects. She loved traveling and being out on the open road.

She married the love of her life Lawrence Sima Sept. 15, 1979. Linda and Lawrence also lived in Spokane and Maple Valley, Washington before buying their dream property in Usk, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Sima, father Lloyd Sayler, and brother David Sayler.

She is survived by their son Matthew, daughter-in-law Jenni and grandchildren Isaac, Julia and Zoe, her mother Margaret Ash Sayler Berglund, siblings Debbie (Steve) Randles, Marvin Sayler, Karen (Rob) Whipple and several nephews and nieces.

A gathering to remember her will take place at a later date.