Linda Thain (Hendrickson)
Linda Thain (Hendrickson), 70, passed away on April 6th, 2023 from pancreatic cancer. A graveside service will be held at the Ronan cemetary June 2nd, 2023 at 2pm followed by a reception at Mission United Methodist Church.
