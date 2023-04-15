Linda (Wigen) Haugland

Linda (Wigen) Haugland, 68 Of Missoula peacefully passed away at home Sunday April 2nd 2023 with her husband at her side.

She was born to Kenneth and Gladys Wigen on July 26th 1954 in Polson MT, the second of six girls. Spending her early childhood at the family farm on Store Lane near Three Mile.

Her first education experience was at Lone Rock School where she cultivated a lifelong disdain for crossword puzzles. Moving on to Stevensville Middle School and later Hellgate High School, graduating with the class of 1972. She continued her education at both the University of Montana and Missoula VoTECH where she became an LPN.

On December 14th 1975 she married Harold Haugland in Forsyth Montana. They resided in Missoula, where she began a lengthy career of caring for the aging population in various facilities in the area. Her compassion, humor, and care touched many lives.

One of the greatest joys in life was being a mom to her three kids, and Grandma to her four grandchildren. She was always ready to craft and bake with her little ones.

Linda could be found relaxing at her sewing machine, making thousands of tiny doll clothes for her daughters and grand daughters, wielding a set of knitting needles, or crocheting numerous delicate projects. Christmas brought neighborhood caroling parties followed by cookie house decorating, usually ending with candy and frosting everywhere! With the joyful help of a sister in law, quilting became an adventure.

After retirement, she enjoyed travelling the lower 48 states with her husband Harold. Stopping at historical sites both large and small, as well as amusing locations like the Christmas Story House in Cleveland. They were a little bit late for Woodstock, but they did eventually make it to the grounds. Her dog Poka was almost as well travelled as she was.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Kenneth.

She is survived by her husband Harold of Missoula, and her children LeAnn (Andy) McLeish, Kyle (Cassie) Haugland, and Naomi Haugland. Her Grandchildren Chance, Tucker, Jaiden, and McKenzie. As well as her sisters Laurel (Ken) Startin, Renee (Charlie) Gnizak, Shawn Wigen Anton, Kandis (Tony) Hettman, Gladys (Scott) Schlueter. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend our thanks to the caregivers with Big Sky Hospice, for assisting us through this difficult time.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.