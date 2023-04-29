Lisa Krum

MISSOULA ~ Lisa Krum, 78, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her home.

Born May 3, 1944 in Spielberg, Germany to Adolf and Freida (Werner) Mosner, she married Delbert Krum on August 20, 1983 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Scott Walter of Salt Lake City, Utah and three grandchildren, David Walter of Washougal, Washington, Moira Minjares of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Serena Minjares of Jacksonville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Udo and Michael Walter and eight brothers and sisters.

Lisa had worked as a waitress for 23 years at Ruby's Café in Missoula serving many people and keeping their coffee cups filled.

She enjoyed being outdoors working in her garden and yard. She was an amazing cook and especially loved events and meals with her family and friends. Her greatest enjoyment though was being with her children and grandchildren.

Per Lisa's request, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the YWCA Missoula, 1800 S. Third Street W, Missoula, MT 59801

Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.