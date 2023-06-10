Lisa Mae Dahlquist

Lisa Mae (Robison) Dahlquist, 59, passed away peacefully at home, in Missoula, surrounded by her loving family, on June 4, 2023 due to complications from a year and a half battle with metastatic colon cancer.

She was born December 13, 1963 in Roseville, CA to Garry Robison and Joan (Leash) Dawson. Her family moved from Sacramento, California to Missoula Montana in 1968. Lisa spent most of her life in Missoula, with brief stays in Billings MT, Uniontown WA, Wenatchee WA and Montgomery TX. She was proceeded in death by her father Garry and oldest brother Tom, and is survived by her mother Joan and stepfather Jim, husband Kris of almost 41 years, their 3 children Jessilynn, DJ and Keegan (Jasmine), along with 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters (and spouses): Dan (Becky) Robison- Apache Junction AZ, Vickie (Cosme) Gomez- Antelope CA, Glenn (Annette) Robison-Billings MT, Jeannie Johnson- Folsom CA, Arlene (Don) Nyland- Seattle WA, Jimmy (Nguyet) Dawson- Cottonwood Heights UT, and Paul (Sumer) Dawson- Lewisville TX; along with their children and grandchildren.

She had a very large and loving family, her “church family” along with countless friends she has made over the years that supported her throughout her life, and certainly in her battle with cancer. She has left a huge void and will be greatly missed. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life. She was a young adult Sunday School Teacher and loved her class.

She loved spending time with her family- over anything else in the world. She was a special force to those who knew her, strong in her convictions, but tender with those hurting or that just needed that extra touch or hug.

She requested she be cremated, and the family will honor that wish. Garden City Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and a memorial is planned on June 13, 2023 at 5pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 3201 Bancroft in Missoula for those wishing to attend. We will also live stream the event for those that cannot make it.

The Zoom meeting link (copy and paste to your browser): https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85309299273?pwd=WmVQV2hxOC9RV01TeFFTU3laejVXQT09

Meeting ID: 853 0929 9273 (included in the link above)

Password is: 739944

We wish to thank the Missoula Cancer Center and the Huntsman Cancer Institute in SLC for their efforts to find treatments to extend her life, and a special “thank you” to Nguyet Dawson who was instrumental every step along the way in this battle. We love you!