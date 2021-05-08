Lisel Hingst

Liesel Hingst

Liesel Hingst, 88, of Florence MT, died peacefully in her bed at The Village Health Care Center in Missoula on May 2, 2021 after a long period of care at the facility. She was born in 1932 at Sotterbach, Westfalen, Germany, the daughter of Heinrich and Hildegard (Daehn) Herchenroether. Liesel spent her childhood at Bad Orb, Hessen, Germany and after graduating from high school undertook language studies and became a professional translator and interpreter. She joined an international pen pal club, where she made many interesting friends and was soon corresponding regularly with her future husband John Hingst, a career officer in the U.S. Army.

In 1955 John took leave to visit Liesel at Bad Orb, where the two were married and Liesel soon followed John halfway around the world to his duty station in Japan. She became an American citizen in 1961. During John's military service, the two had three children and were able to visit or reside in numerous countries where Liesel learned many diverse ethnic cultures which helped her become a versatile and accomplished cook and enhanced her fluency in several foreign languages. She enjoyed gardening and was a lover of nature and wildlife. Liesel taught cooking classes wherever she resided, including Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley.

Liesel was preceded in death by her parents, one son and one sister. She is survived by her husband John, her daughter Christine, her son Frederick, and sister Christiane Reichel. Liesel has wished that no public memorial service be conducted, but that donations be made to local animal humane shelters in her memory.