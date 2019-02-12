MISSOULA — Lloyd “Bud” Duane Hanson, of Missoula, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2019 at the age of 78.
Bud was born to parents, Lloyd C and Fern L (Norby) Hanson on Sept. 23, 1940 in Butte. He grew up as an only child. He was the light of his parents’ eye.
In 1962, he married Carol Blaney. They had two children, Connie and Chris.
Bud had various jobs during his life time but the two that stand out the most are: working with his parents at Hanson & Son Construction, building dams around western Montana and doing flooring, which he started in the early 70’s until his retirement at the age of 70. He loved being retired.
But the things Bud loved besides his family: Elk, Hunting, High Mountain Lakes, Camping, 4 Wheeling, Fishing, Snowmobiling, his pups and his Toddy's. He lived his life to the fullest and he did it his way.
Bud is survived by his daughter and son in law; Connie & Dave Murray; his grandsons and their families; Kyle Murray, his wife Lindsey, Jeremy Hanson; his great grandchildren; Kali, Jordan, Marvilee, & Kailee; his step daughter Kim Bierer, her husband Matt and son Gage. DJ, Kari, Jeri & Tracy, who he called his kids too. Also, his many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Osterud; his son, Chris Hanson, his parents Lloyd and Fern Hanson.
The family is planning a memorial weekend in June in Maxville, one of Bud’s favorite places, four wheeling, camping and sharing memories.
Until we meet again Daddy – Always in my heart - Connie