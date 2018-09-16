SEELEY LAKE — Lloyd E. Hallgren, 74, passed away from leukemia at his home in Seeley Lake on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. He was born in Missoula on April 3, 1944 to Olaf and Elsie (Erickson) Hallgren. Lloyd was raised in Milltown surrounded by scores of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In 1963, Lloyd married his high school sweetheart, Lenda Rae Holland. They had two children: Mary Ellen and Michael. They lived in Milltown on the same street where Lloyd was raised until his job transferred him to Seeley Lake in 1975. Lloyd and Lenda divorced in 1979. In 1980, Lloyd married his soulmate, Patsy Koch, who had two children of her own: Lisa Andersen and Raymond Koch. Lloyd and Patsy remained married until her death in 2001. Lloyd later was a devoted friend and caretaker to Florence Lockwood. They provided each other with many years of companionship and purpose until Florence’s death in 2015.
Lloyd was an extremely hard worker. He worked at the Anaconda Mill in Bonner, Montana beginning in high school — 1968, the University of Montana from 1968–1973, and held additional part-time jobs with Bauer’s Garbage Service and Buck’s Cabinetry. In the early 1970s, Lloyd became very active in the Missoula County Search and Rescue 4x4 Club and was one of the club’s founding rescue divers. Lloyd’s time with SAR led to his job as a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy. In 1975, Lloyd was transferred to Seeley Lake where he was the resident deputy, coroner and brand inspector. His ‘office’ stretched from Bonner to Ovando to Condon. This job defined him and he loved every minute of it. He knew every square inch of the area, and he made it a point to know everyone who lived or vacationed here. Lloyd retired in 1996 but his scanner remained on 24/7 until the day he died.
Lloyd played as hard as he worked. He loved to dance and was on the floor wherever music was playing. Lloyd was a 49-year member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a champion league bowler for the lodge and later bowled for the Seeley Lake Chicken Coop. Lloyd carried his special pool stick with him and brought terror to the table whenever it came out of its case. He loved to play cards. Pinochle and cribbage could get quite expensive for his opponents. Lloyd and Patsy went to Reno regularly to gamble and bring home the annual whiskey supply for themselves and friends.
Lloyd was an avid hunter and fisherman and cherished the time spent at the family cabin on Belmont Creek. This cabin was home base for all hunting and fishing activities. Going to the cabin meant an endless supply of family, adventure, laughter, card games, target shooting, food and whiskey. The ‘code’ of the cabin dictated that troubles were left at the gate and this was the place to make lasting memories together.
Lloyd lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms. His final wish was to come home, see the river, have his family there to watch the Griz football game and have everyone take a shot of whiskey on the first Griz touchdown. His wish played out exactly as he requested. His family stood around his bed, made a toast, gave him a small taste of whiskey on his tongue and within minutes he was gone. Even in death, he went on his own terms.
Our family wishes to thank Dad’s special group of nurses at St. Patrick Hospital who provided such excellent care for him. He was especially proud of his two granddaughters, Amanda and Jennifer Stubb, who cared for him at the hospital and for the short time after he came home. Words cannot do justice in conveying our gratitude to Gary and Bonnie Connell. Without their attentive care, Dad would not have been able to live at home after his colon cancer nor stay home as long as he did with the leukemia.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents (Olaf & Elsie Hallgren), his brother (Nils Hallgren), and his second wife (Patsy Hallgren). He is survived by his children Mary Ellen (Joe) Stubb and Michael (Shannon) Hallgren, eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and his many cousins, especially Mary Ann (Larry) Dufresne who he always called his sister more than his cousin.
Cremation was provided by Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville. The family suggests donations in his honor made to Search and Rescue, Habitat for Humanity, or CASA.
On Saturday morning, Sept. 22, 2018, Dad will have one final ride in a law enforcement procession from the Missoula County Courthouse to his home. For the Seeley Lake community, there will be a full law enforcement lights on procession from Dad’s home to the high school at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome to pay their respects along that route. We invite everyone to come share stories and celebrate Dad’s life at 11 a.m. in the Seeley-Swan High School gymnasium, followed by a potluck social in the cafeteria. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.