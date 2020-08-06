× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORVALLIS — Lloyd Frederick Eschenbacher, 86, of Corvallis peacefully went home to the Lord August 2 at home. He was surrounded by his family.

Lloyd was born on May 9, 1934, in Havre to George Edward and Florence M Eshcenbacher. He attended school in Havre. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Okinawa.

He spent his career with Burlington Northern Railroad and was stationed in Billings, Montana where he met and married the love of his life, Brenda Patterson-Eschenbacher. After he retired in 1993, he and Brenda moved to Hamilton.

Lloyd was a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend to all he met. He touched the lives of many with his kind, gentle spirit and he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Addison Eschenbacher. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, two sons; Robert Lee (Lora) of Spokane, Washington, Scott E (Erika) of Anacortes, Washington, sister, Kathy Meadors, Great Falls, brother, Lynn (Peg) of Hamilton, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower St, Missoula, MT on August 7 at 11 a.m.