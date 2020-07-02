Lloyd Loftsgaarden

Butch was born November 2, 1945 to Catherine and Owen Loftsgaarden and raised in Power. In high school, he participated in basketball, football, and set state records in track. He graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in business administration. On June 7, 1969 he and Teresa were married in Billings. He spent his career in accounting and retired after working for his son’s company. He was a strong Christian and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.