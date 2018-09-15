HAMILTON — Lloyd M. Clark, 85, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Marcus Daly Hospital surrounded by those closest to him. He was born May 21, 1933, in Cameron the son of the late Fred and Lena Clark.
Lloyd was raised in Hamilton, and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1951, and soon thereafter, joined the U.S. Coast Guard. After his service to our nation, he returned to Montana, attended Montana State University, (Go Bobcats) graduating with a teaching degree in 1959. While attending MSU, he met Nancy J. Youngberg of Essex, Iowa. They married on Dec. 27, 1958, and started their near 60-year marriage, and adventure of life, consisting of Lloyd's most cherished memories; raising his two children, Laura and Roger.
After graduating from MSU, Lloyd taught school and coached in Red Lodge, Stanford, Sunburst, and fulfilling his dream, came back to Hamilton finishing his career, officially retiring in 1987. Lloyd was a standout athlete at Hamilton High School and continued being active as an avid fisherman, bowler, golfer, and hunter throughout his life. However, through it all, his passion was teaching and coaching. Whether his own kids or the hundreds of students throughout his career, he lived by one motto. In his words, "it's all about the kids!" Sometimes sacrificing his own personal life, he lived his dream coaching track and field and spent most of his life mentoring those "kids". Lloyd always felt fortunate to continue coaching track and field long after his retirement, sharing his knowledge for upwards of 35 years.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Nancy of Hamilton, daughter, Laura Ehli (Ron) of Hamilton, and son, Roger (Peggy) of Clarinda, Iowa. Grandchildren include Jesse Ehli (Tess), Adam Ehli of Hamilton, and Jeff Clark, of Clarinda, Iowa. He was blessed most recently with two Great Grandchildren, Brooks and Lincoln Ehli. Additionally, he is survived by one brother Deryl of Portland, Oregon and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Fred; and sisters, Virginia and Hazel.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Private family interment of the ashes will take place at a later date. A reception will follow the services continuing at Daly-Leach Community Room. All are encouraged to attend and celebrate the life of this Great Man. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the newly-established "Lloyd Clark Athletic Fund", 1010 W. Main St., Hamilton, allowing scholarships to be given to outstanding athletes continuing their education.