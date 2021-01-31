 Skip to main content
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - Lois Ann Sol, 93, a Chandler, Oklahoma resident, was born Feb. 13, 1927, in Missoula and she departed this life on Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.

Lois was the daughter of Arthur and Myrtle (Swanson) Cook who were ranchers east of Missoula. Lois attended college, and met and married John Dirk Sol, the love of her life. Years later John and Lois moved to Chandler where they showed and sold paint horses until John's death in 1999. She was greatly loved and will be truly missed.

Her parents, husband John, son, John Dirk Sol Jr., and sister Wanda Alsaker preceded Lois in death.

Survivors include three daughters, Patricia Hoover; Geneva (David) Hawley; Jana (Jack) Steele; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Oklahoma. Lois is also survived by her sister, Lola Mae LeProwse, daughter-in-law, Alice Sol and grandsons Gene, Jake (Jessica), and Jessie Sol all of Missoula, and other relatives and many friends in Montana and Oklahoma.

