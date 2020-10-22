Lois Ashley

PABLO — Lois Adell Ashley, age 80, of Pablo, passed away on October 19, 2020 in Missoula. Lois was born in Polson to George and Elva (O’Mera) Doney on November 27, 1939. Lois was married to William Ashley on August 23, 1969 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She went to school at Polson High School. She worked in the potatoes for the Dubay and Flemming families for over thirty years. Lois was an avid sports fan. Her favorite sports teams were The Raiders, The Jazz, The Lakers, and The Montana Grizzlies. She loved Hallmark movies, her local meteorologists, word searches, and red vine licorice.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her daughters Debbie Ashley and Jerolyn LaFromboise, her sisters Nadine Doney and Bernice Ridnour, and her brother Donald Doney.

Lois is survived by her husband William Ashley, her children Dale Schiele (Pam), Rhonda Hogan, and Barbara Hill (Dwayne), and William Bryan Ashley, her grandchildren Codi Van Ness (Rodrick), Rhiannon Meyers, Bryan Schiele (Sharilyn), Angela Meyers, Brittany Flores (Jose), Tiffany Ruiz (Sammy), Iain Hogan, Michelle Moody (Andrew), Sean Schaefer and Heather Hill, and her seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm with Dale Schiele officiating. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.