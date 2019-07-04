VICTOR — Lois Dobberstein, 95, of Victor, passed away from natural causes on June 29, 2019, at BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Lois Arlene Yates was born on March 12, 1924, in Burke, South Dakota, to Tom and Bertha (Knapp) Yates.
Lois and Don were married April 29, 1951, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, and resided in Bijou Hills, South Dakota, until moving to Victor onto the Sestak ranch in October of 1961 with their four children. Her summers were spent in her garden and in the hayfields working side by side with her family on the Lazy JD ranch.
Mom’s passion was teaching. She started her teaching career in a one room school house in South Dakota. She attended the U of M and graduated in 1967, and then taught in the Hamilton School District for 25 years.
After Mom retired, she volunteered at Victor Elementary School assisting in teaching reading, and she also was a 4-H leader. Two of her major accomplishments were fundraising for the construction of the Victor Senior Center, and being a founding member of the Umbrella for the Arts and the Victor School Foundation. She was extremely instrumental in securing funding for the performing arts addition to the Victor School.
She was preceded in death by husband Joe Nespor, her parents Tom and Bertha Yates, sister Jean Charlton, brother Bob Yates, husband Don Dobberstein, brother Roger Yates, nephews Andy, Tim and Jeff Nissen, and Curt Collins
She is survived by her daughter Carol Jo (Lloyd) Oster of Corvallis, Mary Ann (Gary) Gingerich, Tommy (Angie) Dobberstein of Victor and Kaye (Kevin) Suzuki of Ennis; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Joyce Loftis, Anna Mae Nissen and Bonnie Haugom and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff of the Harding House at the BeeHive Homes for the amazing care they provided to our Mom.
Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, Bijou Hills, South Dakota, will be held at a later date in the memorial services. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com. In lieu of flowers donations to the Victor School Umbrella for the Arts, or the Victor Senior Center are preferred. Send to; 1706 Meridian, Victor, MT 59875.