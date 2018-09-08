STEVENSVILLE — Lois Etta Edens Acuff, 95, passed away of natural causes surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 6, 2018, at the Living Center in Stevensville. Lois was born Oct. 26, 1922, in Bozeman, the youngest daughter of Allen and Esther Edens.
She married H. Eugene “Cap” Acuff in 1941 in Helena.
Lois was very active with her six children’s school and church activities, and was president of the Women’s Catholic Altar Society in 1963, worked with the CCD program for several years, and as a tour guide and fund raiser for St. Mary’s Mission in Stevensville. She served for 28 years as an election official for Ravalli County. She belonged to the RSVP program for St. Mary’s Parish and St. Mary’s Historic Mission. She was a member of the Farmer’s State Bank Legacy Club and enjoyed several trips with her friends. She also treasured her years with her pinochle club and was an avid Grizzly football fan.
Lois took great pride in the accomplishments of her six children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband “Cap”, sister Phyllis Edens Sparks, sister-in-law Josephine Acuff Johnston, brother-in-law John Johnston, son-in-law Wayne Cooper, and nephews Jim Machleid and Michael Johnston.
Survivors include; sons Mike Acuff, Bozeman; Richard (Kristi) Acuff, Anchorage, Alaska; daughters Karen Cooper, Pasco, Washington; Pat (Warren) Clements, Missoula; Nanette (Greg) Seltzer, Hamilton, Mary (Steve) Boyce, Missoula; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and close cousin Maxine Schuler (age 97) Portland, Oregon.
Funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Stevensville, followed by graveside services at St. Mary’s cemetery, with reception immediately following in the St. Mary’s parish hall.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary’s Historical Mission.
Arrangements have been provided through Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville.