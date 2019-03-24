MISSOULA — Lois was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mom to her surviving two daughters, Ruth and Laura Hedgers, and her four stepchildren, Mike, Dave, Laurel and Lanel Haaglund.
Lois was born Margery Lois Flansburg to Eunice and Jim Flansburg on Aug. 3, 1929, and always went by Lois; she is also survived by her brother, Rex J. Flansburg.
Lois received a full scholarship after graduating at Missoula County High School (now Hellgate), to attend St. Patrick School of Nursing where she graduated in 1951 with a registered nurse diploma. Shortly after that, Lois married for the first time and started to fulfill her heart's desire which was to be a wife and mother. However, circumstances seemed to always require that she return to nursing to help support her two subsequent families.
In 1972, Lois was working as the evening charge nurse at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton when she was recommended by a group of local physicians and hospital administrators to be in the 9-month Family Health Practitioners Pilot Program. Upon graduation, she ran the ER at the newly built MDMH as the nurse practitioner, under the licensing of her sponsor, Dr. Spencer of Stevensville.
During and after her second marriage, she worked in the Coronary Care Unit at St. Pat's in Missoula and a short while at the hospital in Libby.
Soon after that, with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia at age 59, Ruth and Laura moved in with her to care for her upcoming needs. Worried about her mind, Lois enrolled in the University of Montana at age 62 to take classes in creative writing. An avid reader all her life, she wanted to learn to be a writer...which she did, and published "Tough, Willing, & Able, Tales of a Montana Family" in 1997, at age 68.
Still wanting to obtain a bachelor's degree, she changed her major to Spanish literature. In 2001, she graduated at age 72, with the honor of outstanding senior in the UM's entire Classical & Foreign Languages Department.
Over many years, Lois volunteered at the Poverello, St. Patrick Hospital, and Meals on Wheels.
In her last six years at Hillside Manor in Missoula, she captured many more hearts, the last four in their Pearl Garden Memory Care Unit. She received outstanding care there and our family is forever grateful to all who work there.
A reception will be at Garden City Funeral Services on Friday, April 26, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local school lunch program. Lois liked to feed people.