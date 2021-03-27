Lois Jean Abbey Hege
3/9/1938 - 3/24/2021
Lois Jean Abbey Hege, 83, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend went home to be with the Lord on March 24th. Recently, Lois shared a wish with one of her sons to ‘rock the grandbabies in heaven', and she passed peacefully in her sleep not long after. She will be lovingly remembered for her unwavering faith, care for her family, generosity to her church community, and being a true friend to many throughout the course of her life.
Lois was born on March 9th, 1938 to Irl and Noetta Abbey in Missoula, Montana. Lois spoke fondly of her childhood in Missoula and had many great friends. Her mother and father were very dear and special to her, and she considered them the most influential people in her life. In high school she worked at the Blue Fountain in the historic Florence Hotel. She was a 1956 graduate of Missoula County High School. Lois married Don Hege on December 19th, 1956 at First Christian Church in Missoula. Together they raised three boys. She said her goal as a parent was to raise good citizens and good, Godly people with a “pinch of generosity.”
One of the highlights in Lois' life was her church community, and worshipping with friends and family at Missoula Alliance Church. As an active member of the church prayer chain, Lois prayed for hundreds of people from family members and friends to missionaries and church staff, earning her the title of ‘prayer warrior' in the family.
In 64 years of marriage, Don and Lois watched their family grow. Lois delighted in her nine grandchildren and was always cheering from the sidelines for sporting events and activities. Despite a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 1989, Lois continued to be a central part of all of the family events. For Don and Lois' 50th wedding anniversary, the entire family went on a cruise to Belize and Mexico. It was a special and memorable celebration for Don and Lois. In 2018 Don and Lois moved to The Springs At Missoula. Don and Lois quickly made many great friends in the community who were a great support to them in Lois' last months.
Lois is survived by Don Sr., her husband, her sister Judy Hazelbaker, and her three sons: Don Jr. (Laurie) Hege, John (Wendy) Hege, and Brad (Marti) Hege. Surviving grandchildren include Heather Hege, Asia Hege (Jordan deVos), Alison (Phillip) Minder and great grandson Everett, Cord (Elyse) Hege, Joshua Hege, Lars (Jordan) Hege, Abbey (Zach) Wainwright, Samantha Hege (Hunter Paulson), and Erica Hege. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Ruby and Alice, and brother Bob.
Lois' family wanted to share the following scripture in celebration of her life: Psalm 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God.
Family Services will be held April 3rd, 11:00 am at Garden City Funeral Home, with Reception to follow.
live streaming will be available at
Memorials can be made to the Missoula Alliance Church Benevolent Fund at https://www.macmissoula.com