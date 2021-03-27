Lois Jean Abbey Hege

3/9/1938 - 3/24/2021

Lois Jean Abbey Hege, 83, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and friend went home to be with the Lord on March 24th. Recently, Lois shared a wish with one of her sons to ‘rock the grandbabies in heaven', and she passed peacefully in her sleep not long after. She will be lovingly remembered for her unwavering faith, care for her family, generosity to her church community, and being a true friend to many throughout the course of her life.

Lois was born on March 9th, 1938 to Irl and Noetta Abbey in Missoula, Montana. Lois spoke fondly of her childhood in Missoula and had many great friends. Her mother and father were very dear and special to her, and she considered them the most influential people in her life. In high school she worked at the Blue Fountain in the historic Florence Hotel. She was a 1956 graduate of Missoula County High School. Lois married Don Hege on December 19th, 1956 at First Christian Church in Missoula. Together they raised three boys. She said her goal as a parent was to raise good citizens and good, Godly people with a “pinch of generosity.”