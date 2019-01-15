RONAN — Lois Lafromboise Slater was born Dec. 29, 1951 in Browning to Rosalie and Robert LaFromboise. Lois was an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe, lived in Browning for much of her childhood but moved to the Flathead reservation where she lived the rest of life and died at her home on Jan. 11, 2019.
Lois, aka, Doll or Strikes in the Water, was married in 1968 to Alvin McClure. Together they had four children and later divorced. She attended Salish Kootenai College where she earned an Associates Degree in Human Services and went on to the University of Montana and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. Later, she earned her Masters of Education from Gonzaga University.
She met the love of her life, Gerald Slater, while attending Salish Kootenai College. They were married and together for 25 years before his passing in 2001. After his passing, Lois continued working at SKC. She worked as the director of Career Services and later Director of Development. When working at SKC, she helped many students achieve their academic goals and get different scholarships. Many have said that they wouldn’t be where they are now without the help of Lois! She also raised many millions of dollars and established countless scholarships and endowments. Retirement and losing Jerry was never part of her plan and things for her were never the same! Her children, grands, and greats were the sparkle in her eyes!
She is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Slater and her ex-husband, Alvin McClure; her parents, Rosalie & Robert, sister, Mary Ellen, brothers, Bobby, TJ, Steve & Roy.
She is survived by her children Kimberly, Nichole (David), Cori (Carlos) and David; brothers, Conrad (Mary Ellen), Jeff, Don (Elisa), and sisters, Lorna, Vickie (Joe), Lori (Dan); along with 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing Monday, starting at 12:00 at the Lake Funeral Home in Polson. She will then be moved to SKC to the Joe McDonald Health and Fitness Center on Tuesday. Rosary will be Tuesday night at 7:00, and the funeral will be Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. Burial services to follow at Ronan Cemetery. Dinner to follow back at SKC gym. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.