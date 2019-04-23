CORVALLIS — Heaven received another Angel on April 19, 2019
Lois Lear Shulund was born in Corvallis on the Lear family ranch Nov. 13, 1917. Lois was 102 when she closed her eyes and fell asleep at Discovery Care Center, Hamilton, her home for the last eight years.
Lois cherished her parents James (Jamie) and Katharin (Kitty) Lear and her siblings: younger sister Alice Lear Wheeler, Brothers Joseph, Paul and Gene. Lois is the last of the proud Corvallis family. Her family nicknamed her Fuzzy, because of her fuzzy hair, her Dad’s nickname was Curley. Yes there was a theme here.
Her Grandfather J.D. Lear was pastor at Corvallis Christian church and Lois received her lifetime Christian faith from him and her parents. She and her sister Alice were long time members of the First Presbyterian Church in Hamilton.
Lois married Everette Shulund on July 5, 1937 and in the marriage got her first son Charles (Chuck). The couple headed to Seattle with little Chuck so Everette could work in shipyards during the War. Their only daughter Karen (Kay) and son Lynn were also born in Seattle. In 1943, the family returned to the Shulund Ranch on Skalkaho Road, and the youngest son Ray was born.
In 1951, Lois and Everette moved to Havre where Everette was a building contractor and Lois was busy raising kids, cooking, canning and hunting and fishing with her family.
In 1962, the couple moved to Missoula where Lois and Everette worked for Dan and George Lambros, as two of the first Real Estate Agents for Lambros Real Estate. Lois loved this career and treasured her time with all the owners, agents and staff while in Missoula.
In 1978, they moved to Hamilton and established Shulund Realty, building more life long friends and working in the career that she loved. They sold the Agency to daughter Kay and Son- in- law Ted Peterson in 1978, but Lois continued to help in office until daughter Kay passed in 1999.
Lois was preceded in death by Everette in 1995. Lois, Kay and Alice formed a bond that took them on many fun adventures, including canning days, watching Murder She Wrote, and cooking for the rest of the family until Kay’s passing in 1999.
Lois is survived by sons Chuck and Dianna of Stevensville, Lynn and Donna of Hamilton, Ray and Amy of Spokane, grandchildren Renee Whitaker, Hamilton; Steven and Patrick Skogstad and Jane Slatinsky, Minnesota; Perry, Washington; Erik, Nevada; Douglas, Missoula; Vicki Woodford, Helena; Patricia Arp, North Dakota; Suzanne, Texas; Cary, Missoula; Kevin, Lolo, and her last grandchild Ellen Lee Walker, Washington, as well as numerous great and great-great grand- children, and many wonderful nieces and nephews .
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton; followed by a reception at Daly-Leach Chapel. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com