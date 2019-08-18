RONAN — Lois Marie “Taddie” Baylor Carlson, 84, of St. Ignatius, passed in her sleep on Aug. 7, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital from pneumonia.
Lois is survived by her grandchildren Jay McElderry (Sara, Mya and Kyla), M’lissa McElderry (Chris), Vanessa and Ian Klein; Brian Sessions; great- grandchildren, Rowan McElderry, Elliott Epperson, Finn Klein and nephew Guy Morrison (Dorsett) as well as many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes there will be no services or gathering at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date in the spring/summer of 2020.
Messages of condolences may be sent to JayMny@hotmail.com or to the Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.