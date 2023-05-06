Lola Mae Stewart (Hartsoch) Emerson Vulles

Ronan - Lola Mae Stewart (Hartsoch) Emerson Vulles, March 2, 2023 in Kalispell, MT left this world at 91 years and 1 day on March 2, 2023 in Kalispell, MT. She was born March 1, 1932 in Ray, ND. She was the last remaining child of Charles E “Doc” Stewart and Charlotte “Lottie” Hartsoch.

Lola grew up living in the greater Ray, ND area. She moved with family to Ronan, MT mid sophomore school year 1948. Attending Ronan High School, she met Billy “Punk” Emerson. They were married after graduation, August 1950. Their early years were split between Ronan and back in the Ray, ND area. Both children, Jerry and Jeanie, were born in Williston, ND.

After the final return to MT, Lola lived on a small farm west of Pablo over 50 years. She raised chickens, animals and large gardens. She sewed most all the family's clothes, knitted and crocheted. Bill raised crops. Bill and Lola divorced in the late 60's. Lola married Melvin Vulles in 1972. They were together until he passed away in 2004. Before another snow, Lola packed up, sold out and moved off the farm to an apartment in Polson.

Lola's work career began in early 60's at the Ronan State Bank, ending at the court house in Polson. In 1985, began many years in her own quilting business from home.

Lola was able to travel the United States, Canada and the world; the Orient, the Middle East and the British Isles.

In 2013 brought another move, to Kalispell, and eventually to the Immanuel Lutheran Communities facilities of Buffalo Hill Terrace and The Villas, where she passed away. She was interred at Lakeview Cemetery in Polson with 2nd husband.

Her parents, brothers Leman and Dale, sister Velma and one nephew preceded.

Surviving are children Jerry (Candi) and Jeanie Emerson, in Ronan; one step granddaughter and husband, 1 step great grandson from Grand Junction, CO; and five nieces, two nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 7, at 11:00a.m., in the auditorium room of Immanuel Lutheran Communities at Buffalo Hill Terrace and Villas; 20 Claremont St, Kalispell, MT. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.