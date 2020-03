STEVENSVILLE — Lon Edward Skrivseth, 68, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Stevensville. An open house potluck will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club in Missoula. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.