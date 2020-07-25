ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Lonnie James Durham, 86, passed away on July 6, 2020. Lonnie was born in Kamiah, Idaho, where his family followed a herd of sheep through the Snake River Valley. During his childhood Lonnie’s family moved throughout Western Montana and the Pacific Northwest in pursuit of opportunities. After World War II the family settled in Sheridan, where Lonnie attended high school.

After graduating in 1951, Lonnie attended the University of Montana, where he trained as an operatic tenor. He left the University before he completed his studies, and was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He worked various jobs after his service ended, including as a surveyor for the highway that winds through the Swan Mountain Range. Eventually he returned to the U of M on the GI Bill, where he discovered his love of English Literature. Lonnie graduated with honors in 1959, and received a fellowship to complete his Master’s Degree from the University of Idaho. He went on to earn his PhD in English Literature at Indiana University in 1965, writing his dissertation on the uses of disorder in Shakespearean tragedy.