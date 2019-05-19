{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — A Celebration of Life will be held for Lonnie S. Underhill at Garden City Funeral Home on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. The service will begin at 3 p.m. with a light meal to follow.

Celebrate
the life of: Lonnie S. Underhill
