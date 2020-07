Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

POLSON — Lora Lee Adams, 53, passed away Sunday, July 19 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center. Rosary will be at the Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with burial following in Snylmen Sntmtmne.