LoRee (Ruth) Hook

LoRee (Ruth) Hook passed over to be with he loving husband on Thursday May 4, 2023. LoRee was born on August 25, 1933 in Thornton Idaho, to Wesley and Erma Hansen. LoRee spent the majority of her young life in Mountain Home and Thornton Idaho. She attended High School at The Wasatch Academy where she graduated in the spring of 1950.

LoRee met Kenneth, her husband of 59 years in Rexburg Idaho while he was healing from injuries he received in Korea. Together they made homes in Great Falls Montana, Moscow Idaho, Pocatello Idaho, Boise Idaho, Greely Colorado, Boulder Colorado, Missoula Montana, and Libby Montana.

They had five children Richard, Deena, Penney, Park, and Holly. Loree and Ken worked hard to make sure all of their children had every opportunity in life. Four of the children received advanced degrees with their love and support.

Loree was a stay at home mother through the children's younger years, and worked in the finance industry after they were in school. She had a long career with the Government Employees Credit Union in Missoula Montana.

After retirement she enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling and spending time with her 5 grand children, and 3 great grand children.

LoRee lost the love of her life in 2012, and soon after moved into memory care in Great Falls Montana. She lived in the BeeHive Home of Great Falls until her death. Her family felt blessed that she was cared for by a vey patient loving group of people at the home. She always felt like she was home during her stay there.

Her mother and father preceded LoRee in death in law, Lula and Park Hook, Her parents, Wesley and Erma Hansen, two sisters, Reva Gerdes, and Carol Lepresch. She was also preceded in death buy brothers in law Lesley, and Dewayne Hook and sister in law Marry Hook.

Loree is survived by five children, Richard Hook, Deena (John) Shotzberger, Penney Hook, Park Hook, and Holly (Dusty) Molyneaux. Six grand children, Amanda (Wes) Oedekoven, Jessie Shotsberger, Andy Randles, Bailey Hook, Dalton Hook, Sofia Molyneaux. Three great grand kids, Colton and Kylee Oedekoven, Layla Deagle.

LoRee's children plan a celebration of life later this summer. We hope all family and friends will meet to reminisce and share stories about our parents and the influence they had on all of our lives. LoRee will be greatly missed by many. God bless.