MISSOULA — Loren Ogle, 91 passed away peacefully Monday in the presence of his wife of 69 years, Barbara. Loren was a childhood resident of Glendive, and finished high school in Whitehall, before serving in the US Navy. He later raised his growing family in Butte until 1962, when the family moved to Missoula.

Loren was an avid outdoorsman, and much to the surprise of his family, he and Barbara brought an elk home one fall that they had taken up the Blackfoot, at the ripe old age of 82. He retired after 36 years as an Electrician from Montana Power Company.

Survived by children: Michael (Lynn) of Missoula, Lynn (Brian) Schliebe of Kalispell, Susan (Kenneth) Guy of Stevensville, Richard (Elizabeth) of Bonita Springs, Florida; ten Grandchildren and ten Great-Grandchildren.

