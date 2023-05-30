Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lorene “Tootsie” Mae Templeton

Florence - Lorene “Tootsie” Mae Templeton, 93, of Florence, Montana passed away May 23, 2023 at her beloved Ranch. She was born September 30, 1929 in Florence to Saima and John Hendrickson, the fourth of 12 children.

As a child, Tootsie was fearless, and most often shoeless, growing up on the Ranch. Occasionally, she would be seen walking with bull snakes around her neck, much to the consternation of the neighborhood kids.

Tootsie graduated from Florence High School in 1947 and attended business college in Butte shortly after. During the summers, Tootsie and her sister Shirley loved traveling the rodeo circuit, following the cowboy heroes of the day.

At a cocktail party one evening, Tootsie finally met her match. In August 1962, she married the love of her life, Robert Templeton. Tootsie and Bob lived most of their lives in the Bitterroot Valley which they held most dear as their home, surrounded by family and the land they loved.

She loved to travel and took many trips to the Southwest to visit her sister Judy, brother Larry and his wife Gwen. Traveling often included a dog and Judy refers to those days full of adventures as “travels with Rollie”. Tootsie was a good sport about it. Usually.

She had a long career with Missoula Electric Cooperative, serving for many years as a manager in the Missoula office, making many friends along the way. Her dedication to her work was unrivaled, and she held herself and her co-workers to the highest of standards. She set a fine example for the other women in her family on how to be a professional, working female in a time where that was the exception, not the rule. As a lifelong Democrat, Tootsie was an advocate for women's rights, economic equality and education.

Tootsie loved to work on the Ranch and was happiest when she and Bob were involved in a project. They helped many family members with home improvements over the years, and they came to be known as the Rinky Dink Construction Company. Their legacy lives on in the next generation of builders and tinkerers. Tootsie was an ardent sports fan and cheered on the U of M Grizzlies at every opportunity, loved crossword puzzles and keeping up with current affairs.

She is survived by her sisters Vi Jean Marostica, Shirley McDonald and Judy Hendrickson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Templeton; sisters Dorothy Heinrich (George), Helen Bolitho (Bruce); brothers John (Margaret), Jerry, Larry, Kenneth “Butch”, Richard and Donnie Hendrickson; brothers-in-law Angelo Marostica and David McDonald.

Tootsie will be remembered for her sharp wit, strength, and devotion to her family. She was fondly known as the Sergeant, did not suffer fools gladly but had a heart of gold and would help anyone. As the matriarch, she could be relied upon to share her opinions and wisdom freely, to the benefit of us all. Her nieces and nephews all hold dear memories of spending summers at the Ranch, under Tootsie's watchful eye, getting into mischief and sharing her love of the land. She was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

A memorial will be held this summer at the Ranch with details to follow at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Whitesitt Funeral Home, Stevensville. Memories and condolences may be made to the family through their online tribute page at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com

The family would like to thank her sisters Judy and Shirley for the care they have given to Tootsie, and to the many family members who supported them and who were honored to celebrate together at her 90th birthday bash.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School (give.stlabre.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (st.jude.org/donate) in memory of Lorene Templeton.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die…”