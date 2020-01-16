MISSOULA — Loretta Bonham died on Jan. 7, 2020 at age 96 in Missoula. Loretta grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, Colorado, and settled in the Denver area several years later. An avid aviation enthusiast, Loretta earned her private pilot’s license at age 17 just prior to the United States’ entry into World War II. She worked for the National Weather Service as a Weather Observer and the United States Air Force as a Quality Assurance Specialist.
Loretta produced many wonderful paintings and photographs during her long life, as well as managed her own photography business after retirement. She also enjoyed both downhill and cross-country skiing. Always up for adventure, Loretta made numerous trips to Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, niece, and nephews. A Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Missoula, on Jan. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. with burial in Cheyenne, Wyoming.