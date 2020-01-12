BONNER — In loving memory of Loretta Jean Hallgren, a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was brought into this world by her parents Milton and Virginia Hall on Sept. 6, 1939 in Butte. Loretta passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
Loretta was a loving and devoted wife, she married Nils Hallgren on Nov. 23, 1957 and they were married for 55 years until Nils' passing in 2013. To this union two sons were born, Bryon and Steve.
They settled in the Blackfoot Valley where Loretta and Nils built a beautiful home in the valley. Later they purchased a home on Placid Lake where they would spend much of their time with their family.
Her family also consisted of two sisters, Sandy and Deanna and two brothers, Howard and Mike and some very special nieces and nephews. When the opportunity came for them to get together Loretta was overwhelmed with joy because she knew the fun they would have.
Grandma Loretta was loved and cherished by her grandchildren; Nick, Zack, and Rhi. They always knew she would be there through good times and bad to love, support and care for them. Nick's wife Melissa and Zack's girlfriend Brooke held a special place in her heart, Loretta thought of them as her own granddaughters. Remi Bell, Loretta's great-granddaughter was only 6 months old when Loretta passed but Remi was able to bring a smile to Loretta's face when all else failed.
Loretta had a passion for cooking and baking, not only would she cook delicious meals for family, she made it her career. She cooked at Bonner School for 22 years and loved every minute of being around all the school children. She enjoyed to crochet and knit. She also loved working and being outside whether at her home in the Blackfoot or at Placid Lake.
Loretta is survived by her sons, Bryon and Steve, brothers, Howard (Grace) Hall and Mike (Roma) Hall, sisters Deanna (Lyle) Phelps and Sandy Stevenson; three grand children, Nick, Zack, and Rhi and one great grandchild Remi Bell.
A memorial service will be held Saturday Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway in Missoula, a reception will follow at the funeral home.
The family requests no donations. Condolences may be shared by visiting gardencityfh.com.