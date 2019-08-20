KALISPELL — Loretta M. Fortine, 82, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Heritage Home in Kalispell with her children, Vicky and Ben Pluid; Becky and Doug Schultz; and Thomas and Kim Garrison, by her side. Missing was her beloved son, Gregory H. Stockner, whom took a huge part of her heart, when he was killed in a logging accident in 2002.
Born to Edward and Ellen (Kaudy) Fortine in Eureka on April 1, 1937, she went to school in Trego and Eureka. Later she took bookkeeping classes in Missoula. Loretta worked her whole life as a bookkeeper until her retirement at age 70. She started working in Eureka for Huges Hauling and moved with that job to Missoula. In Missoula, she went to work for Felton Construction which took her to Washington and Alaska and then back to Missoula. After leaving Felton, she worked for Tripp Bros., then Bitterroot Motors until her retirement. Loretta returned home to Eureka where she enjoyed church, yard work, morning coffee at the local “café,” golf league, bridge and pinochle.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be taken to the Washington Coast, where she loved to hunt agates and watch the sunrise and sunset. Arrangements are under the care of Schnackenberg Funeral Home of Eureka. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting schnackenbergfh.com.