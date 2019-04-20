PRINEVILLE, Oregon — Loretta Mae Jacobsen, 92, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at Regency Village in Prineville, Oregon.
She was born Jan. 20, 1927, to Harder and Emma Kuhl in Missoula. She attended schools in Missoula.
On April 18, 1947, she married Frank Jacobsen. They lived in Missoula until Frank passed in 2004. Then Loretta moved to Prineville, Oregon.
Loretta was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Missoula and Prineville. During the time Loretta lived in Missoula she was very involved in the Orchard Homes Country Life Club for over fifty years, including many years as their custodian. She was active in the Social Circle, Women's Club and the Hawthorne PTA.
At their family home on 3rd Street in Orchard Homes, Loretta and Frank raised five children. In order to feed their growing family they had a large garden where they grew enough vegetables to can and freeze, raised cows for milk and meat, and chickens for eggs and eventually the freezer. Loretta also cleaned houses to supplement the family income.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother James Kuhl, her husband Frank of 56 years, and daughter Cindy Kost.
Survivors include sons Jim and Sue of Boise, Idaho, Ted and Mary Ann of Spokane, Washington, daughters Marcy and Bob Pyron of Missoula, Rosy and Toby Case of Prineville, Oregon and son-in-law Jim Kost of Missoula, and her brother Allen and Dorothy Kuhl, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
At Loretta's request no funeral services will be held.
Loretta's family will gather at a later date to scatter their parent's ashes in Montana.
Loretta requests memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church Children's Fund, 1771 NW Madras Hwy., Prineville, OR, 97754 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Prineville Funeral Home.
The family of Loretta Jacobsen would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the staff members at Regency Village for your loving care of their mother. Also thank you to St. Charles Hospice for your diligent care.