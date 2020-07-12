MISSOULA — Loretta Thornburg, 87, of Missoula/Evaro, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at The Springs.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1933, in Williston, North Dakota to James and Bernice Mullins. The family moved and lived in Charlo, Montana and Portland, Oregon. She graduated from Charlo High School as the Valedictorian and was active in many school activities
During summers in high school she worked in Evaro where she met her future husband and in 1951 Loretta married Robert D. Thornburg. Shortly thereafter six sons were born. As the boys grew, Loretta was a member of Willard Grade School PTA and an avid supporter of her sons as they participated in grade and high school band. She enjoyed the privilege of seeing her two youngest sons travel to Dallas, Texas with Sentinel High School band in 1981 as they played in the Cotton Bowl Parade.
During this time Loretta and Bob were very involved in Boy Scouts of America as leaders producing six Eagle Scouts. In her spare time she worked in the Boy Scout Office for several years.
For many years, Loretta partnered with Bob and was very active in the family business not only as his bookkeeper/office manager but helped out as needed on his many projects.
In 1996, Loretta and Bob moved from Missoula to several hundred acres in Evaro which was fondly referred to as The Thornburg Ranch. While they continued working the family business, they also became avid stewards of their land. Loretta especially enjoyed many hours spent on her Husky lawn mower caring for several acres around their home. Loretta always said the wildlife and serenity gave them both peace of mind.
Along with many happy memories of huge family gatherings during the summers at Flathead Lake and traveling to Arizona, Loretta endured hardships as well. Shortly after Bob was diagnosed with cancer, she had open heart surgery. Her large and loving family stepped up and soon Loretta was back on her feet caring for Bob.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Loretta took great pride in her family. She was a good neighbor and a good friend to many. She was devoted to her faith as it sustained her through many hardships and health issues. She could always find humor in most situations and her spirit set a fine example of how to get through life.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son Jerry, granddaughter Jenniel, and sister Mary Lorraine.
Surviving are her sons, Dan (Terrie) of Scottsdale, Arizona/Evaro, Rob (Janet) of Missoula, Rick (Socorro) of Snowflake, Arizona, Tim of Peoria, Arizona and Ted (Brenda) of Evaro. Seven grandchildren [Jason, Brandon, Ryan, Britni, Trevor, Trenton, Andreah], 12 great-grandchildren [Jaela, Dylan, Brent, Samantha, Robby, Jory, Vivi, Henry, Walker, Maya, Tyler, Mason], seven step grandchildren [Brett, Angela, Alex, Vanessa, Daniel, Kristin, Eric], four step great grandchildren [Ty, Kalli, Kaiden, Allianna], sister, Bethel Solomon and brother-in-law, Gene Solomon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life to follow at a later date. Loretta will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Ronan. Arrangements are entrusted with the Garden City Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank The Springs for their outstanding care and concern. We would also like to thank Home Instead and Hospice Partners In Care.
Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Arlee or Providence Montana Health Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.