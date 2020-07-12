× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Loretta Thornburg, 87, of Missoula/Evaro, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at The Springs.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1933, in Williston, North Dakota to James and Bernice Mullins. The family moved and lived in Charlo, Montana and Portland, Oregon. She graduated from Charlo High School as the Valedictorian and was active in many school activities

During summers in high school she worked in Evaro where she met her future husband and in 1951 Loretta married Robert D. Thornburg. Shortly thereafter six sons were born. As the boys grew, Loretta was a member of Willard Grade School PTA and an avid supporter of her sons as they participated in grade and high school band. She enjoyed the privilege of seeing her two youngest sons travel to Dallas, Texas with Sentinel High School band in 1981 as they played in the Cotton Bowl Parade.

During this time Loretta and Bob were very involved in Boy Scouts of America as leaders producing six Eagle Scouts. In her spare time she worked in the Boy Scout Office for several years.

For many years, Loretta partnered with Bob and was very active in the family business not only as his bookkeeper/office manager but helped out as needed on his many projects.