Lori Lee (Bender) Durnil born March 30, 1970 passed away on August 3, 2023, at the age of 53 due to injuries sustained from a hit and run accident. Lori, born in Riverside, California, grew up in many different states as a child. She attended Oceanside High School in California. Lori lived in Yuma, Arizona but spent the last 22 years in Missoula. While living in Yuma, Lori welcomed her pride and joy, MacKenzie Lee, into this world. Kenzie was the love of her life. She was extremely proud of all her accomplishments but most importantly that Kenzie grew up to be such a kind and compassionate person. Lori was smart, enjoyed learning and sharing her knowledge of African American history. She could often be found at Barnes and Noble looking for books on spirituality or reading anything by Maya Angelou. Lori and Kenzie shared a passion for fashion, including but not limited to classic perfumes, make-up, and the latest hair styles. Blues music spoke to her soul. With an artistic flair, she found pleasure in creating and gifting beautiful cards and origami birds. To say Lori loved her animals was an understatement. She kept busy taking care of her fur-babies, Monster-Boy and Cleopatra. They were wonderful companions and a huge comfort to her over the years. Lori was loved, will be missed by many, and will be remembered for her strong mind, courageous heart, and free spirit. Being greeted with her famous "Heyyyyy Maaaan!" along with the peace sign, will forever bring a smile to our faces. Survivors include her daughter MacKenzie as well as Kenzie's family; Mike, Mandy and "the boys" as she fondly referred to them. "A child born to another woman calls me mom. The depth of the tragedy and the magnitude of the privilege are not lost on me." - Jody Landers It was an absolute honor to walk this journey with you Lori. - Mandy