Lorraine E. Bryant

Mom was the oldest of five siblings, Warren, Bob, Jim and Betty followed her — she outlived them all, so is celebrating a reunion now in heaven...Mom married Ellsworth L. Bryant in April 1940, better known as Bus. They were married 48 years before his passing. Robert Franklin was born to them in 1942 in Wallace, Idaho, when dad worked in the mines. Cathleen Dianne was born in Kenmare, North Dakota, in September 1945 while dad was off with the Merchant Marines during the war — mom went home to be with her family on the farm.

Mom and dad lived in or near Ronan since just after the war. Mom was a caregiver extraordinaire. Dad lost his foot as a result of an accident when he was hauling logs, so mom took care of him. Bob was paralyzed from a swimming accident and ended up a quadriplegic, so mom took care of him — even moving to Missoula with him so he could go to college. We were so glad when Bob found Carol Cullen — mom was about worn out, but she was a tough old gal and lived many more years. She raised beautiful flowers, was an avid reader, mowed acres of lawn, and baked all sorts of scrumptious goodies. She spent her last seven-plus years in The Pines, an assisted living in St. Ignatius, and thought they took wonderful care of her. We are so thankful for them.