PAHRUMP, Nevada — Lorraine L. Derenburger, 86, passed away on Nov. 19 in Pahrump, Nevada, of natural causes. At her request, cremation has taken place and no services are being held.
Lorraine was born Feb. 25, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Orville and Lula Skundberg. She grew up in Beardsley, Minnesota, graduating from high school there. After attending nursing school at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, she worked as a registered nurse in Miles City, where she met and married Clifford D. Derenburger in 1956. They eventually moved to Missoula where she began a 35-year career as a nurse at St. Patrick Hospital, working many of those years in the emergency room. Cliff and Lorraine later divorced. After her retirement, Lorraine and her traveling partner, Carl Madsen, toured the United States as full-time RVers. During those 15 years they made new friends, saw the countryside, visited national parks and museums. They often spent summers in Montana with friends and loved ones. When traveling didn’t suit them any longer, they settled in Pahrump, Nevada, finding a welcoming home among other RVers in an Escapee park. Lorraine laughed easily and loved a good hug. She enjoyed a funny story, told Norwegian jokes, and shared her endless supply of homemade cookies and cinnamon rolls. She cherished her family and friends living her faith by being compassionate and caring.
Survivors include her long-time partner, Carl; children, Scott (Page Goode) of Missoula, Sandy (Pat) Murphy of Cut Bank; grandchildren, Zach (Tia) Murphy of Cut Bank, Jill (Kale) Schwede of Lewistown; great-grandchildren Brinli and Kortlan Murphy; sister, Phyllis Halseth of Arizona; and brother, Tom Skundberg of California, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim.