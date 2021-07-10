Lorraine (Lorri) J. Gross, 60, went home to the Lord April 20, 2021. She was being treated for lung and heart problems at Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton. She was living in Stevensville at the time of her death.

Lorri was born in Missoula April 3, 1961 to M. Frances (Fran) Gross and John A. Gross. She grew up in Missoula attending St. Francis Xavier and Central grade schools. She also attended Hellgate High School excelling in art classes and participating in choir. Lorri loved her art and earned ribbons for some of her art at the fair in Missoula. While still in high school she even sold at least one painting! Lorri loved singing and dancing. She also got on stage with some local musicians, especially at the Cabin, played some tambourine and sang. She also enjoyed babysitting and was very good at it!