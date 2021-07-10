Lorraine (Lorri) J. Gross
Lorraine (Lorri) J. Gross, 60, went home to the Lord April 20, 2021. She was being treated for lung and heart problems at Marcus Daly Hospital in Hamilton. She was living in Stevensville at the time of her death.
Lorri was born in Missoula April 3, 1961 to M. Frances (Fran) Gross and John A. Gross. She grew up in Missoula attending St. Francis Xavier and Central grade schools. She also attended Hellgate High School excelling in art classes and participating in choir. Lorri loved her art and earned ribbons for some of her art at the fair in Missoula. While still in high school she even sold at least one painting! Lorri loved singing and dancing. She also got on stage with some local musicians, especially at the Cabin, played some tambourine and sang. She also enjoyed babysitting and was very good at it!
Lorri is preceded in death by both parents and all four grandparents.
Survivors include two children, Andrew Maedche, Anchorage, AK and Elaine Sandvig, Missoula, brothers John Gross and Matt Gross and his loving wife, April, sister Bernadette (Berni) Gross, all of Missoula, nephew Dylan Gross and his wife Brittany. There are many cousins and their families, aunts and uncles.
The family suggests donations to Alzheimer's, heart and lung disease research or facilities or a charity of your choice.
The family is hosting a Celebration of Life Bbq July 24, 2021, at Frenchtown Pond State Park from 1-5 PM. We will be in the East group shelter. Items off the bbq grill and bottled water will be available. Please, bring a bit of your favorite picnic side dish or chips and drinks. We welcome anyone who knew Lorri to come visit, share good food and memories with us! Park entrance fees are paid. Park rules state no pets or glass containers, please.