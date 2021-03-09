Lorraine Louise Salomon Cornelius
Ronan - Lorraine Louise Salomon Cornelius, 87, passed peacefully to eternal life on March 4, 2021 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, Montana. She was born in Polson on April 14, 1933 to Peter Salomon and Ina (Garbe) Salomon joining her older sister, Dorathy. Later her brother, Irvin, was added to the family. She grew up on their family farm east of Pablo and graduated from Ronan High School in 1951.
Lorraine grew up attending St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pablo and was baptized and confirmed there. Her faith was very important to her and she remained active in the church throughout her life. Many years were spent teaching Sunday School, helping with Vacation Bible School, attending bible studies, and as a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Sharing her faith with her children was important to her and we always knew Mom was praying for us.
Lorraine married Lawrence Cornelius on September 6, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She and Lawrence owned and operated a dairy farm west of Ronan throughout their life. Before long Lorraine found herself surrounded by five children ages five and below - daughters Carlene, Diana, Kathy, and sons, Bill, and Ken. Somehow she managed to keep us all fed and dressed while helping Lawrence on the dairy, maintaining a large garden, and sporting her own classic style.
Her family was her pride and joy and she relished sewing clothes for all of us. Meals consisted of homemade goodies of all sorts, produce from her garden, and frozen and canned goods she spent many hours preserving for her family. She enjoyed baking and warm doughnuts or fresh baked cookies welcomed her children home from school. Pies were her specialty and many milkshakes were dispensed to her boys in particular after a long day working in the fields.
Lorraine was a 4H Leader for years while her children were growing up. She was extremely patient and loved passing on her skills to the next generation, especially sewing. She was an active member of the So and Sew Club in Round Butte for many years and enjoyed her friendships there.
In later years, she attended a workshop on watercolor painting and fell in love with it. Hours were spent with her friend, Nancy Miller, perfecting her painting skills. Family members and friends were recipients of her beautiful watercolors. She especially enjoyed painting flowers. Lorraine was a member of the Sandpiper Gallery in Polson where she exhibited and sold her watercolors and exhibited her paintings at the annual Art in the Park in Polson.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Ina, infant sister, Lucille, brother, Irvin, and sister Dorathy. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Cornelius of Ronan as well as their children Carlene (Gene) Vey, Diana Cornelius, Kathy Cornelius, Bill (Marla) Cornelius, Ken (Renae) Cornelius, and their grandchildren Greg, Joanna, Brooke, Lindsey, and Lily. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Grace, Jordan, Kate, Olivia, Rose, Will, Raeger, Ella, Luke, Elaina, Genevieve, and James as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family extends deep gratitude to Tom Normandeau for his excellent care and dedication to both Lorraine and Lawrence for five years prior to their admittance to St. Luke Extended Care in October of 2020. Many thanks to those of you who have held them in your thoughts and prayers and cared for them over the years!
A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Ronan on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm with burial to follow at the Ronan Cemetery. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Services.