Lorraine Louise Salomon Cornelius

Ronan - Lorraine Louise Salomon Cornelius, 87, passed peacefully to eternal life on March 4, 2021 at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan, Montana. She was born in Polson on April 14, 1933 to Peter Salomon and Ina (Garbe) Salomon joining her older sister, Dorathy. Later her brother, Irvin, was added to the family. She grew up on their family farm east of Pablo and graduated from Ronan High School in 1951.

Lorraine grew up attending St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pablo and was baptized and confirmed there. Her faith was very important to her and she remained active in the church throughout her life. Many years were spent teaching Sunday School, helping with Vacation Bible School, attending bible studies, and as a member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Sharing her faith with her children was important to her and we always knew Mom was praying for us.

Lorraine married Lawrence Cornelius on September 6, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She and Lawrence owned and operated a dairy farm west of Ronan throughout their life. Before long Lorraine found herself surrounded by five children ages five and below - daughters Carlene, Diana, Kathy, and sons, Bill, and Ken. Somehow she managed to keep us all fed and dressed while helping Lawrence on the dairy, maintaining a large garden, and sporting her own classic style.