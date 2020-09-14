Lorraine Mallo Sharp

In 1982, Lorraine accepted a job in St. Michael, Alaska, as a principal/teacher for the Bering Strait School District. She spoke often of her fondness for St. Michael, and her love for Alaska.

Our mother had several hobbies besides playing cards. She was fantastic at sewing. We grew up with her sewing our clothes on her Singer sewing machine. She was an avid reader and a great knitter. She always had her hands moving making afghans for us and her grandkids.

Our mother was known for her quick wit, strength and as a woman ahead of her time. She was proud that all of her children were college educated. We loved her more and more as she aged along with us. She was the one we went to for advice and appreciated all the sacrifices she and our father made for us. We will miss her terribly, but are happy in the fact that she is once again at our father’s side.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin; daughter, Donna; and her second husband of 59 ½ years, Emmertt; her sisters, Gladys, Hazel and Winnie; her brothers, Guy, Hughie, Bob, George and Irving Mallo.

Surviving Lorraine are her children, Linda (Ric) Ried of Polson; Bruce (Gerri) Sharp of Bend, Oregon; Tracy (Laura) Sharp of Polson, and Mindy (Tony) Harwood of Polson.