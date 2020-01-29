MISSOULA — Lorraine V. Williams, 87, of Missoula, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2020 in Missoula of natural causes.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1932 in Hot Springs, to Oliver and Katherine Crandall. Lorraine grew up on the family homestead in Bridger Canyon. She was parented by Richard Reed her stepfather and Katherine Reed. While working as a Paralegal for the Office of General Counsel, United States Department of Agriculture, she completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Montana. When she retired, she completed her doctorate in counseling, and worked as a therapist for 15 years, where she contributed to the success of individuals and families.
Lorraine used her talents in the service of many non-profit organizations in Missoula including; Beta Sigma Phi, White Shrine, Eastern Star, Montana Leadership Development Association, Salvation Army, Jobs Daughters and Missoula Government Employees Credit Union.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter Felicia Lynn McClain, her husband of 65 years Ellis C. Williams, her brothers Dale Crandall, Richard Reed and Robert Reed.
Her survivors include; Her sister Helen Reed, three daughters Patricia Wood (Kent), Lori Stetson (Kirk), and Pam Williams. Grandchildren; Michelle Hollowell (Carl) four children and three grandchildren, Angela Heggie (Todd) four children, Nicole Karren (Dustin) three children, Danielle Shown (Andy) eight children, Megan Collins-Schaber, four children, Cara Reck (Cody) two children, Tiffany Fischer (Adam) three children, and Erica Williams, John Domenic Easton (Laura) three children, Jesse Wood (Aimee) five children, Justin Wood (Lindsey) five children, Jason Wood (Shanille) five children, Ben Wood, (Grace) three children.
Viewing will take place at Garden City Funeral home Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Florence-Carlton cemetery, old Highway 93, on Feb. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m., services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3026 South Ave. West Missoula at 2 p.m. followed by a celebration of life reception.