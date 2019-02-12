MISSOULA — Lorrine Julia Walden, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, passed away at 97 years old on Feb. 8, 2019 at Bee Hive Homes of Missoula from natural causes.
She was born Oct. 19, 1921 in Livingston, to parents Luke and Flora Williams. She married John B. Walden on Valentine’s Day in 1939. Her hobbies included crafts such as sewing, embroidery, adult coloring, and crocheting. She made quilts, sewing each tiny piece by hand – preferring the hand stitching to the machine. She enjoyed being outdoors, walking, watching the birds and picking up pretty rocks. She loved music, especially listening to sons, John, Barry, and son-in-law Paul. She loved family get-togethers and all her family’s friends were happily included and treated as part of the family. Lorrine was a friend to all. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle, non-judgmental and accepting spirit. It was said recently that “everyone should take a Lorrine pill” (as an uplift for their day).
Lorrine is preceded in death by her husband Johnny, her three sisters, and her three brothers.
Lorrine is survived by daughter Peggy McGee, grandson Shannon (Doris) Guse, great grandchildren Colby Guse and Leah Guse. Lorrine’s son Barry (Dolores) Walden, grandson Shane Walden (partner Jamie Monroe/Gwynn), great grandchildren Zach Walden, Skye Lorrine Walden, and Isaac Sampson. Her daughter Patty (Paul) Kelley, and son John L. (Ann) Walden. John (Rita) McCarthy and extended family. Donald (Margit) Gibbons and extended family. Colleen Zierold (Eldon) of Utah and extended family. Shirley Childress – Great Falls and extended family.
Services will include a celebration of life and the internment of Lorrine’s ashes during the summer of 2019.