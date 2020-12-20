Louis B. Ruiz Jr.

MISSOULA — Our dad, a great man, husband, father, teacher, mentor and friend quietly left us on Dec. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 89. Louie was born in Chinook on March 25, 1931, to Rosa MantaIvo and Louie Ruiz Sr. Louie's mother died when he was only 4 and his dad raised him and his two sisters alone. Louie grew up to be one of the most kind and gentle souls you would ever hope to meet. He played football in high school for the Malta Mustangs as well as in college where he attended Northern Montana College in Havre. He was also class president. Louie graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

On Aug. 5, 1961, Louie married Carol Ann Funke in Polson. They lived in California and Hawaii before moving back to Montana permanently. Louie's passion was teaching and anyone who was lucky enough to have been in his class felt that love he held for education and ALL students. He taught elementary and spent most of his years teaching junior high in Kalispell. He reached out to many students that were troubled or just needed to talk. Louie was a proud teacher for 31 years.

After retiring from teaching he was general manager at Buffalo Hill Golf Club and then went on to manage The Golf Shop north of Kalispell. Needless to say, he loved golfing! He was also a city councilman. Louie and Carol left Kalispell and moved to Mission Mountain Golf community in Ronan where they lived for 20 years before moving to Missoula to be near their children.

Louie is survived by his wife, Carol of Missoula; daughters Teresa of Seattle and Linda of Missoula; sons Pablo and Michael both of Missoula. His beloved son David passed away in 2012. He is also survived by his sister Rose of Peoria, Arizona, and her husband John McDonnell, grandchildren: Louie, Joe, Julia, Garrett, Emma, Elise, Taylor and Hudson, great-grandchildren: August, Bodie and Shepherd.

Goodbye sweet daddy, see you on the other side. "To love or have loved, that is enough. Ask nothing further. There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life." – Victor Hugo

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Boys and Girls Club of Ronan or the Missoula Food Bank.

Due to Covid-10 no services are planned at this time. Condolences may be left for the family at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.