ARLEE — Louis Eugene “Louie” Lafrinire, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Arlee. He was born on Dec. 9, 1940, at St. Ignatius, the son of Leroy and Phyllis (Orr) Lafrinire.
After high school, Louie completed an apprentice program through Greyhound to become a journeyman mechanic. He moved to California in high school and raised his family in Pacifica, California. He later spent several years working in Hawaii, opened an auto shop in Manteca, California, and retired back to Montana.
He enjoyed water skiing, dirt bikes, billiards, hiking, camping and the outdoors. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother.
He is preceded in death by his brother LeRoy and his parents.
He is survived by his children, Bridgette Holzapple and Curt Lafrinire, his sisters Nancy Watson, Patty Fassbender and Kathy Pleasant and Sue Shannan, and his grandchildren, Danielle Hefner and Alysha Lafrinire as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Louis will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Lake Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.