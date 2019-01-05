VICTOR — Louis Henry Marchuk, age 88, of Victor, died Dec. 26, 2018, at St. Patrick Hospital, Missoula, from cancer. He was born Aug. 17, 1930, Baudette, Minnesota, to Nick and Grace Marchuk.
Louis married his high school sweetheart, Iris Koidahl, in 1950, and they were married 62 years until her death in Victor in 2012. He served in the U.S. Army’s Signal Corps in their early years; Louis spent his career in the airline industry, successfully retiring after 33 years with Northwest Airlines (now Delta) as a Captain. During his career, he flew all over the U.S., as well Europe, the Caribbean and Pacific Islands. They lived in various states from New York to California, eventually moving back to Minnesota and then to Montana in December 1975 to begin ranching in the Bitterroot Valley with their son, Keith. They raised Hereford cross cattle and Appaloosa horses, grew and harvested their own hay.
Louis loved to fly, horseback ride, raise quality cattle, and hunt mountain lions, elk and antelope. When living in Minnesota, he hunted pheasants, ducks and whitetail deer. He was interested in astronomy, studied the habits of wild animals and migrating birds, and educated himself on many different topics. He was a private man who prided himself on a job well done, and he passionately loved his wife and their ranch’s panoramic view of the spectacular Bitterroot Mountains.
Louis is survived by his daughters, Lynda (Bob) Zimmerman, Pamela (Scott) Olson, both of Minnesota, and son, Keith (and Hilda) Marchuk, Stevensville, his sister Elouise McKinnon, Minnesota, as well as seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris C. Marchuk, brother Vernon “Bob” Marchuk, and sisters, Marie (Hanlon) Olson, Lenore (Vern) Olson, and his parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Stevensville Senior Center for their friendship, thoughtfulness and generosity through Louis’ recent illness, as well as his friend, Margo Sims, Victor, for her care.
A private interment will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Riverside Cemetery, Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.